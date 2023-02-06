Snowboard teen Valentino Guseli makes World Cup history in US

Live

Teen snowboard prodigy Valentino Guseli has created history, becoming the first rider to podium in all three park and pipe disciplines in one season after winning two silver medals in World Cup competition in Mammoth Mountain in the US.

The Beijing Olympian, who is still only 17, finished on the dais in big air, slopestyle and halfpipe events this weekend.

Three other snowboarders have managed the feat but never in the one season.

Competing in the best of three run halfpipe final, Guseli from country New South Wales, put down his highest score in his first run, posting 85.25 points which was enough to secure second place.