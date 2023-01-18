The future of Australian cricket is in strong hands after 19-year-olds Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown dazzled to wallop Pakistan by 10 wickets in the second ODI in Brisbane.
Litchfield scored her second unbeaten ODI 50 in a row while Brown was player of the match after taking three key wickets.
“We have got so many experienced players around us, which is really cool for Phoebe and I to learn off,” Brown said.
“They are not going to play forever and I guess we are the ones to carry their legacy, so we better soak up as much as we can while they are still here.”
Pakistan was bowled out at Allan Border Field for 125 in 43 overs.
Australia cantered to victory in the 20th over with Litchfield (67no off 61 balls) and fellow opener Beth Mooney (57no off 55) toying with the bowling attack.
There was symmetry in the stand after 19-year-old Litchfield had credited Mooney with inspiring her approach to batting after she made an unbeaten 78 on Monday in Australia’s eight-wicket win over the visitors.
Litchfield’s earlier knock was more sedate. On this occasion she showcased her full repertoire with her cover driving a joy to behold.
“To see her do her thing is awesome. She is a great human as well, which is even better,” Brown said.
“It is no surprise that she is dominating and the shots you see out there are so nice. You could watch it all day.”
Mooney was in a dominant mood herself and kept driving her younger partner on.
Earlier Australia’s bowlers, led by Brown, were all over Pakistan.
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and opted to bat but Brown (3-32 off eight) was soon into the action and sent back Sidra Amin (two) with a delivery that jagged off the seam.
All-rounder Kim Garth made her format debut for Australia after previously playing 34 ODIs for Ireland.
Garth (0-13 off eight) opened the bowling and kept things tight at her end.
Pakistan was unable to build any momentum and the loss of Maroof (21) – lbw to Annabel Sutherland – was a huge blow.
Australia captain Meg Lanning used her bowlers well and brought back Brown in the middle stages to great impact.
The noted wicket taker claimed two scalps to have Pakistan in all sorts of trouble at 5-88. It only got worse from there for the tourists.
“I guess it is always nice to take a few wickets when Meg gives me the ball. That is one of my roles to be an attacking sort of a player,” Brown said.
“It was great to see (Garth) out there. She was clinical.”
All-rounder Nida Dar (24) was her side’s biggest remaining hope and she was unlucky to be run out at the non-striker’s end when the ball brushed Garth’s fingers.
Sutherland (2-13) and leg-spinner Alana King (2-25) cleaned up the tail to leave Australia with a modest run chase.
The win wraps up the ODI series for Australia.
The teams play the third and final game at North Sydney Oval on Saturday before commencing a T20 international series.
