Live

The future of Australian cricket is in strong hands after 19-year-olds Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown dazzled to wallop Pakistan by 10 wickets in the second ODI in Brisbane.

Litchfield scored her second unbeaten ODI 50 in a row while Brown was player of the match after taking three key wickets.

“We have got so many experienced players around us, which is really cool for Phoebe and I to learn off,” Brown said.

“They are not going to play forever and I guess we are the ones to carry their legacy, so we better soak up as much as we can while they are still here.”