‘No defence’ over wife slap, but UFC chief Dana White won’t quit

Dana White has no intention of resigning as UFC president but accepts criticism of him is “100 per cent warranted” following an altercation with his wife.

White issued an apology last week in an interview with TMZ after footage emerged showing him and spouse Anne slapping each other in the face in a Mexican nightclub on New Year’s Eve.

Speaking at a media event ahead of UFC Vegas 67 this weekend, White feels the damage to his reputation is the biggest punishment he could receive amid calls for him to resign or be sacked as UFC chief.

He told reporters: “What should the repercussions be? I take 30 days off? How does that hurt me? Me leaving hurts the company, hurts my employees, hurts the fighters. It doesn’t hurt me.

“Here’s my punishment: I’ve got to walk around for however long I live and this is how I’m labelled now.

“My other punishment is I’m sure a lot of people, whether it be media, fighters, friends, acquaintances, who had respect for me might not have respect for me now.

“There’s a lot of things that I’m going to have to deal with for the rest of my life that are way more of a punishment than taking a 30-day or 60-day absence.

“That’s not a punishment to me, the punishment is I did it and I have to deal with it.”

The pair looked to be exchanging heated words with each other in a video released by TMZ, with Anne slapping White with her free arm after he grabbed her left wrist.

White, who has three children with Anne, retaliated before they were separated.

White, the UFC’s president since 2001, added: “We’ve had plenty of discussions internally, with Ari (UFC owner Ari Emanuel), ESPN. Nobody’s happy about this. Neither am I. But it happened.

“It was a horrible personal experience. There’s no excuses for it. It’s something I’m going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life.

“There’s no defence for this and people should not be defending me over this thing, no matter what. All the criticism that I have received is 100 per cent warranted.”