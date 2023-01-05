Adelaide Strikers stun Hobart Hurricanes with record BBL chase

Live

Matt Short has celebrated his captaincy debut with a heroic, maiden T20 ton to help Adelaide Strikers pull off the greatest run chase in BBL history.

After the Hurricanes posted an imposing 4-229 on Thursday night, Short crunched Pakistan paceman Faheem Ashraf for back-to-back boundaries in the 20th over to raise his century and victory by seven wickets with three balls to spare.

With regular skipper Peter Siddle sidelined (back injury), Short celebrated his temporary elevation to the captaincy role by crunching 100 not out off 59 balls.

Scratchy early, Short received two lives off Riley Meredith’s bowling – dropped by Mitch Owen first ball and a sitter by Nathan Ellis on 22 – and he made the ‘Canes pay.

After the early departure of Ryan Gibson (five), Short and Chris Lynn (64) added 124 off 58 balls for the second wicket to turn Adelaide’s dream into a reality.

Lynn smashed four sixes in his whirlwind 29-ball knock before falling to the impressive mystery spinner Paddy Dooley (2-25) during the power surge.

On 20, English import Adam Hose holed out to Tim David at mid-on but was reprieved when third umpire Eloise Sheridean deemed Faheem’s full toss above waist height.

Hose duly belted the free hit for six, one of three maximums he whacked in Faheem’s over, which reaped 22.

Hose eventually fell for 38 before an even higher high full toss from the struggling Faheem in the 20th over conceded another free hit, allowing Short to pounce.

Dooley suffered a nasty injury to his left shoulder while diving to save a boundary in the 19th over, compounding the pain for the Hurricanes who looked in an impregnable position at the halfway mark.

Half-centuries to Ben McDermott (57), Caleb Jewell (54) and Zak Crawley (54no) underpinned the Hurricanes’ franchise record score.

The visitors smoked 14 sixes in their innings and appeared on track to make it two wins over the Strikers in five days, while consigning Adelaide to a fourth successive defeat, before Short stole the show.

-AAP