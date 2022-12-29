South Africa captain Dean Elgar laments ‘pretty weak’ MCG loss

Live

Captain Dean Elgar has blasted South Africa for a “pretty weak” second Test loss, saying he and his fellow batters lacked courage.

Elgar called on the tourists to show some pride and do their utmost to avoid a humiliating 3-0 series wipeout next week at the SCG.

Elgar was blunt after Australia mauled his team by an innings and 182 runs in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, which followed the two-day Gabba rout.

“A pretty weak performance, I’d say, in conditions I really felt were in favour of really good Test cricket,” he said.

Elgar added paceman Anrich Nortje and batter Kyle Verreynne had been two standout performers in Melbourne, but otherwise the Proteas struggled.

They were woefully unable to exploit Australia’s undermanned bowling attack, only just passing 200 in their second innings for the first time in eight Test innings.

“I don’t think there has been a lot of it (courage),” he said.

“A lot more character was shown with the ball, even though Australia batted us into the ground … maybe not as much in our batting.

“Kyle is maybe one guy who has put up two decent performances in this Test.”

Elgar again called on South African authorities for much more Test cricket on their schedule, even if it means more hidings for his inexperienced line-up.

“Unfortunately, we are learning most probably in the most ruthless and brutal way,” he said.

“There’s a saying in cricket – you’re only one knock away from being back in form. For me, it’s not just a cliche, there’s a lot of merit in that.

“Keep reminding the guys they’re not crap cricketers … to be blunt.”

Elgar lamented South Africa’s inability to exploit the Australian injuries, with Cam Green sidelined for the second innings and Mitch Starc also nursing a finger injury.

“The thing about Test cricket is you want to push bowlers into their third and fourth spells and then you see what they have,” he said.

“But we’re not getting to that position in the game.”

He said it is crucial that South Africa does not drop its bundle ahead of the third Test in Sydney.

“That’s what we’re playing for, come the third Test – playing for the badge, playing for the pride of our team,” he said.

“2-1 sounds better than 3-0.”

South Africa opening bowler Kagiso Rabada has enjoyed a great year, but he struggled on the flat MCG deck and only managed two wickets.

Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has challenged Rabada to bowl better on flat pitches, while Elgar is confident the fast bowler will rally.

“He pushes his body to the ultimate … maybe he has had a long summer,” Elgar said.

“That’s obviously something we need to discuss. But knowing him, the character he is, he wants to push himself until he breaks and hopefully that doesn’t happen.”

-AAP