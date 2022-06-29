Sport Nelson Piquet apologises for ‘mistranslated’ racial slur involving Lewis Hamilton
Live

Nelson Piquet apologises for ‘mistranslated’ racial slur involving Lewis Hamilton

Three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet, pictured in 2005, has apologised to Lewis Hamilton. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Nelson Piquet has apologised “wholeheartedly” for using an offensive expression during an interview last year when discussing Lewis Hamilton.

The three-time Formula One world champion Piquet, 69, was reported to have used a racial slur towards Hamilton following the 2021 British Grand Prix, but insists the word he used had been mistranslated.

Piquet said in a statement: “I would like to clear up the stories circulating in the media about a comment I made in an interview last year.

“What I said was ill thought out, and I make no defence for it, but I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for ‘guy’ or ‘person’ and was never intended to offend.

“I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations.

“I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of his skin colour.

“I apologise wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver, but the translation in some media that is now circulating on social media is not correct.

“Discrimination has no place in F1 or society and I am happy to clarify my thoughts in that respect.”

-PA

Topics:

Lewis Hamilton Nelson Piquet Racism
Follow Us

Live News

tax
‘Take your time’: ATO urges Australians to delay filing tax returns
Bowen
Emissions talks with crossbenchers under way as Bowen leaves door open to change
Ghislaine Maxwell
Inside sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s 20-year prison sentence and what happens next
seniors card
Commonwealth Seniors Health Card eligibility is changing. Here’s how to find out if you qualify
facial recognition
Kmart, Bunnings stick with in-store facial recognition despite probe
long covid
Women more likely to develop ‘long COVID’: Symptoms different from men