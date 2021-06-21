Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of Scotland’s Group D Euro showdown with Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder impressed in his first Scotland start on Friday as he helped the team earn a goalless draw with England at Wembley.

The result leaves Steve Clarke’s side still in with a shot at qualifying for the knockout stages.

But Scotland has now received a major blow ahead of the must-win Croatia clash with Gilmour unavailable.

We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19. Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2021

Gilmour will have to isolate for 10 days.

Half a dozen other teams in the tournament have also suffered coronavirus cases.

Scotland, playing in its first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, is bottom of Group D with one point.

It needs to beat 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden Park to have a chance of reaching the knockout stages.

-with Reuters