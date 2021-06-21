Sport Scotland loses Billy Gilmour to coronavirus for crunch Euro 2020 game against Croatia

Scotland loses Billy Gilmour to coronavirus for crunch Euro 2020 game against Croatia

Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of Scotland’s Group D Euro showdown with Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder impressed in his first Scotland start on Friday as he helped the team earn a goalless draw with England at Wembley.

The result leaves Steve Clarke’s side still in with a shot at qualifying for the knockout stages.

But Scotland has now received a major blow ahead of the must-win Croatia clash with Gilmour unavailable.

Gilmour will have to isolate for 10 days.

Half a dozen other teams in the tournament have also suffered coronavirus cases.

Scotland, playing in its first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, is bottom of Group D with one point.

It needs to beat 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden Park to have a chance of reaching the knockout stages.

-with Reuters 

