The pair was joined by White House staffers, attorneys and disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn as they brainstormed new ways to overturn the US election results. It came as Democrats leader Joe Biden continued ticking off an extensive to-do list before his inauguration on January 20.

Though still early days, Mr Biden’s cabinet offers a preview of his pragmatic and largely centrist approach to leadership, focusing on working-class Americans, climate change action and racial issues.

His economic and environment teams are slightly left of centre, while his foreign policy picks and White House aides are mainstream Democratic Party choices.

Though highly experienced, Mr Biden’s cabinet nominee picks have frustrated some progressives who fear the new administration will be stuck in old thinking and therefore be unprepared to tackle a post-Trump world.

A return to the status quo won’t be enough, they told The New York Times.

“One of the concerns is that you want to pierce the bubble of how our Democratic elites have thought about politics and policymaking and urge them to go bolder,” said Faiz Shakir, manager of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign.

“And now we’re relying on a lot of people’s instincts who’ve been honed, quite frankly, during a different era of politics.”