Joe Biden verges on presidency after taking lead in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania – the battleground state that could decide the US election – as he gets within striking distance of claiming the presidency.

The Democrat has also taken the lead in three other key states – Georgia, Nevada and Arizona – with a win in two out of three of them also able to Mr Biden in the top job.

Pennsylvania is a crucial state that both sides need to win in order to secure the 270 Electoral College Votes needed to become president.

Mr Biden is on Saturday morning (Australian time) leading by nearly 9,000 votes in Pennsylvania, taking over the lead for the first time from Donald Trump (Mr Trump won the state in 2016 by some 45,000 votes).

Winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes would give the former vice president more than 270 Electoral College votes.

Mr Biden has also overtaken Mr Trump in Georgia where he now holds a narrow lead of 1600 votes, with Georgia’s secretary of state declaring a recount would be likely.

He would be the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

As counting continues, Mr Biden is also ahead in Nevada by 22,000 votes and Arizona by nearly 44,000.

Three days after polls closed in the election, Mr Biden has a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote.

In both Pennsylvania and Georgia, Mr Biden overtook Mr Trump on the strength of mail-in ballots that have been favouring the Democrat during the final stages of the count.

The counting in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada is still expected to take days to complete.

Meanwhile Mr Trump’s campaign continues to pursue a series of lawsuits that legal experts described as unlikely to succeed in altering the election outcome.

Mr Trump’s general counsel, Matt Morgan, has claimed the elections in Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania all suffered from improprieties and that Mr Trump would eventually prevail in Arizona.

“This election is not over,” he said.

“Biden is relying on these states for his phoney claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

Election officials in those states have said they are unaware of any irregularities.

Pennsylvania is one of three traditionally Democratic states along with Michigan and Wisconsin that handed Mr Trump his 2016 victory.

It has long been seen as crucial to the 2020 race, and both candidates lavished enormous sums of money and time on the state.

Georgia recount

A recount is likely in Georgia where Joe Biden has taken the lead with the narrowest of margins, as Mr Trump made claims on Twitter about “missing ballots”.

Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said he expected ballots to be counted again due to the small margin.

The presidential candidates each had 49.4 per cent of counted ballots, though Mr Biden was ahead by 1579 votes as of Friday morning (local time) with 4169 left to count.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount,” Brad Raffensperger, said.

Officials said about 9000 military and overseas ballots were still outstanding and could be accepted if they arrive on Friday and are postmarked on Tuesday or earlier.

Mr Trump took to Twitter to state: “Where are the missing military ballots in Georgia? What happened to them?”

-with AAP