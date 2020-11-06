‘Chill Donald’: Greta Thunberg trolls Trump over election anger

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has turned Donald Trump’s own words against him to make fun of the US President’s strident calls to stop vote counts.

“Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!” the 17-year-old Swede tweeted, in response to a tweet from the president reading “STOP THE COUNT!”

The post was a reference to a Tweet by Mr Trump in December, 2019 when he criticised a decision by Time magazine to name Thunberg “Person of the Year.”

At the time, Mr Trump responded to a congratulatory post from Roma Downey by writing: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Ms Thunberg, who has long been a vocal critic of the US President and his climate policies, briefly changed her Twitter biography to “teen working on her anger management problem” after Mr Trump’s 2019 tweet.

After Mr Trump sarcastically described her as “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” she also temporarily added that description to her online bio.

Mr Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has used the platform to make unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud as the presidential race tightened in recent days.

The President has also falsely claimed on Twitter that votes arriving after election day are ineligible.

Twitter took the extraordinary steps of adding labels beneath the tweets pointing out his inaccuracies and warning of a “potentially misleading claim about the election”.”

When polls opened in the US election this week, Ms Thunberg urged her American followers to take their vote seriously.

“Today, many of you will have the opportunity to make a choice. Your vote will affect billions of people around the world,” she wrote on her social media accounts.

“Your vote will affect countless of generations to come. Use it. Use it well. Every election is a climate election.”