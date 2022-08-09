‘Under siege’: Trump reveals FBI raid of home

Live

The FBI has raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, breaking into a safe and sparking a tirade from the former US president.

“My beautiful home Mar A Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Mr Trump said in a lengthy statement on Tuesday (Australian time) that included a link for donations to his political action committee.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid at my home was not necessary or appropriate.

“They even broke into my safe!”

A person familiar with the matter said the action was related to a probe into whether Mr Trump had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.

The action, which the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately confirm, marked a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of Mr Trump and came as he continued to lay the groundwork to make another bid to be US president.

Though a search warrant does not suggest that criminal charges are near or even expected, federal officials looking to obtain one must demonstrate that they have probable cause that a crime occurred.

Mr Trump said it represented “dark times for our nation” and compared the raid to Wartergate.

“Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th president of the United States,” he wrote.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before.”

Justice Department spokesperson Dena Iverson declined to comment on the search, including about whether Attorney-General Merrick Garland had personally authorised the search.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the search happened earlier on Monday and agents were also looking to see if Mr Trump had additional presidential records or any classified documents at the estate.

The Justice Department has been investigating the presence of classified records in 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year.

The archives then referred the matter to the Justice Department.

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorised locations, though it is possible that Mr Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

There are multiple statutes governing classified information. They include a law punishable by up to five years in prison that makes it a crime to remove such records and retain them at an unauthorised location.

Another statute makes it a crime to mishandle classified records either intentionally or in a grossly negligent manner.

The probe is hardly the only legal headache confronting Mr Trump. A separate investigation related to efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.

And a district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating whether Mr Trump and his close associates sought to interfere in that state’s election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

