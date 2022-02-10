News World US Donald Trump Probe sought into Trump’s handling of White House records
Probe sought into Trump’s handling of White House records

The US National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to investigate former president Donald Trump’s handling of White House records, the Washington Post reports.

It came after the National Archives said it had retrieved 15 boxes of official materials from Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida resort and that aides to the former president were looking for more.

Officials from the National Archives suspected Mr Trump may have violated laws regarding the handling of government documents and they contacted the Justice Department, the Post reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

It was not yet clear whether the Justice Department will investigate, the newspaper said.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Presidential Records Act requires the preservation of written communications related to the president’s official duties.

-AAP

Donald Trump United States
