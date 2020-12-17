For decades, the Trump family has led a life of luxury, rubbing shoulders with the country’s elite and hopping from one extravagant residence to the next.

But after Donald Trump’s divisive term as US President, some of their old neighbours won’t be rolling out the red carpet when they return.

In Palm Beach, Florida, a group of locals has gone so far as initiating legal action to stop Mr Trump from moving back to his private club, Mar-a-Lago.

The move is bound to incite a furious reaction.

Of all Mr Trump’s luxurious properties, the president has spent the most time at Mar-a-Lago during his presidency.

He is so fond of the mansion that in 2017, he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for a two-day summit.

And it looks like Melania has her sights on it as a permanent home, too.

The first lady was reportedly spotted touring Pine Crest School, an elite private school in Florida, on a mission to find the “best school” for 14-year-old son Barron.

As another drawcard, the club is just over an hour away from Indian Creek Island in Miami, where Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner will relocate post-White House.

The couple reportedly spent $US31.8 million ($AU42.8 million) on a plot of land on the island known as the “billionaire’s bunker”.

But if Mr Trump and his wife want to return to Mar-a-Lago, it won’t be easy.

According to The Washington Post, a group of neighbours has delivered a demand letter to Palm Beach town authorities that states Mr Trump lost his legal right to make Mar-a-Lago his home.

That’s because of an agreement he signed in 1993, when he turned his private residence into a private club.

Under the deal, club members are banned from spending more than 21 days a year in the club’s guest suites, or staying there for longer than seven consecutive days.

At the time, the town council was assured Mr Trump would not live at Mar-a-Lago.

In the letter, the group of neighbours say the town council should notify the president that he cannot use the club as his permanent residence. The preemptive notice would avoid an “embarrassing situation” if Mr Trump decided to move to the club and was then asked to leave, they said. Even before the 2016 election, the president was on bad terms with locals. Neighbours have previously complained of clogged traffic from Mr Trump’s frequent visits to the club, and his decision to install a massive flagpole that breaches planning regulations. If they win the battle, where will Mr Trump live? As a real estate billionaire, he has plenty of options.

In addition to Mar-a-Lago, the president has three other homes in Palm Beach that are collectively worth $US25 million.

Trump National Golf Club

Mr Trump’s second-favourite property is likely Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey.

That’s where he’s been spotted regularly playing golf.

While the main house of the Bedminster property is a private club open to members (at a reported cost of $350,000), the Trump family owns cottages on the property.

Trump Tower Penthouse, New York City

After partying with socialites in New York City, Mr Trump heads home to a gilded, three-level penthouse at Trump Tower, his 58-floor skyscraper at 725 Fifth Avenue.

The penthouse, decorated with gold, was modelled after the Palace of Versailles, the main residence of French royalty in the 17th century.

Just like the popular children’s film Richie Rich, his son, Barron, reportedly has an entire floor all to himself.

Seven Springs, Bedford, New York

One of Mr Trump’s lesser-known residences is Seven Springs, a lavish 280-acre estate in Westchester.

The stunning private mansion has 60 rooms – including 15 bedrooms – plus a bowling alley and three pools.

Forbes magazines estimates the property is worth $US24 million.