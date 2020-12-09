After her father’s humiliating presidential loss in early November, all eyes have been on Ivanka Trump to see exactly what she’ll do next.

It seems Trump and husband Jared Kushner’s post-White House life has finally been decided, and it includes relocating to an exclusive private island known as the Billionaires’ Bunker.

The couple have reportedly sunk $US31.8 million ($AU42.8 million) into a plot of land in opulent Indian Creek Island in Miami.

Life after DC will include 1.84 acres, nearly 100 metres of private waterfront, a private country club and golf course, and some of Florida’s tightest security.

The Trump/Kushner brood won’t have to worry about noisy neighbours or unwanted visitors either, since there is a 13-man police force tasked with patrolling the island and looking after its 29 residents, and a 24/7 armed boat patrol.

Lot 4, the plot the pair are purchasing, is rumoured to belong to Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.

Notable neighbours include Victoria’s Secret angel Adriana Lima, billionaire Jeff Soffer, former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, former Philadelphia Eagles owner Norman Braman and billionaire Carl Icahn.

Yearly taxes for island residents sit at a cheap and affordable $US472 764 ($AU637 457).

And while the sea change may feel miles away from their busy DC lifestyles, Trump, Kushner and their three children won’t be far from family.

Indian Creek Island is just over an hour away from Donald Trump’s Palm Beach paradise, the Mar-a-Lago club.

It is also close-by to Kushner’s younger brother, Joshua, and his supermodel wife, Karlie Kloss, who recently purchased a $US22 million estate in Miami ahead of the birth of their first child.

Trump and Kushner will keep their Park Avenue apartment, but the decision to swap busy DC for sunny Miami comes as reports suggest the couple are unable to return to their pre-presidency lifestyle in the Big Apple.

A former friend said their old friends in New York were likely to give the couple the cold shoulder, reported Vanity Fair.

“Everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy, or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and public will steer clear.”

Another former acquaintance said their new social circle will be a far cry from what it once was.

“They will probably be welcomed by real estate types and that group of Upper East Side and Palm Beach families that read about themselves in Quest magazine but don’t matter.”

“There will always be private dinner parties for them to attend, but they will be the entertainment.”