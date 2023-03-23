News World Asia Indian court rules opposition leader defamed Modi
Updated:
Live

Indian court rules opposition leader defamed Modi

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi [centre] has been found guilty of defamation. Photo: EPA
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in prison after a court found him guilty of defamation for a speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi.

Gandhi was present on Thursday at the court in Surat, a city in Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

He was given bail and the sentence was suspended for 30 days.

Gandhi would appeal against the verdict in a higher court, the president of his Congress party said on Twitter, calling Modi’s government “cowardly and dictatorial”.

“The Modi government is a victim of political bankruptcy,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The criminal defamation case was filed against Gandhi by a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a speech during the 2019 general election in which he referred to the surname Modi and asked how all thieves had the surname.

“The court has found Rahul Gandhi’s comment to be defamatory. He has been sentenced to two years in jail,” Ketan Reshamwala, advocate for complainant Purnesh Modi, said.

Gandhi said in court he had made the comment to highlight corruption and not against any community.

Gandhi is one of the main opposition leaders in the country who will go up against Modi when he seeks his third term as prime minister in 2024.

Gandhi’s once-dominant Congress controls less than 10 per cent of the elected seats in parliament’s lower house and has lost badly to the BJP in two successive general elections, most recently in 2019.

Modi remains India’s most popular politician by a substantial margin and is widely expected to win a third victory at the next general election in 2024.

-Reuters

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

melbourne storm
Day turns into night as surprise storm smashes Melbourne
Dutton Nazi symbol
Details man Dutton unimpressed by Voice plans
Lohan
Lindsay Lohan pays up over crypto case
10 News
Watch: Emotional PM lays out Voice question; AFP’s mammoth drug bust
lidia thorpe posie parker
Lidia Thorpe tackled to ground in tense Canberra scene
Perrottet gets sporty, while Minns heads to Monaro