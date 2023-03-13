News World Asia North Korea test-fires cruise missiles from submarine
North Korea says it launched two strategic cruise missiles underwater from a submarine off Korea. Photo: AAP
North Korea has fired two missiles from a submarine, striking an underwater target, state news agency KCNA reports.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military was on high alert and the country’s intelligence agency was working with its United States counterpart to analyse the specifics of the launch.

KCNA said an underwater launching drill of strategic cruise missiles was staged in the early hours of Sunday, during which the 8.24 Yongung submarine launched two strategic cruise missiles in the water off the east coast of Korea.

The missiles travelled some 1500 kilometres before hitting a target in the sea, the KCNA report said.

The launches came as the US and South Korea prepared to begin large-scale military exercises known as the Freedom Shield drills.

North Korea has long bristled at the allies’ drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

