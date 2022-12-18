News World Asia North Korea tests second new missile in three days
North Korea tests second new missile in three days

North Korea
North Korea's arsenal is growing in both numerical strength and range. Photo: AP
North Korea has tested another ballistic missile, the latest in a series that suggest the hermit nation is getting closer to a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal.

No further details about the test, which blasted off from North Korea’s east coast on Sunday morning, were available.

The launch came three days after North Korea said it tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, a development that heightens fears of intercontinental ballistic missiles reaching the US mainland.

In recent months, North Korea has test-fired a barrage of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, including last month’s launch of its developmental, longest-range, liquid-fuelled Hwasong-17 ICBM designed to carry multiple warheads.

Some observer say North Korea will eventually use an expanded arsenal to seek sanctions relief and other concessions from the United States.

-with AAP

