Mag 6.4 quake jolts Philippines, 26 injured

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has jolted the northern Philippines, injuring 26 people and damaging houses and public infrastructure.

The tremor struck at 10.59 pm on Tuesday near Lagayan town in Abra province, 348 kilometres north of Manila, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

It had an initial magnitude of 6.7, but was later downgraded to 6.4, the institute said.

Power was cut in some affected provinces, while houses and buildings were damaged, according to an initial assessment.

A hospital in nearby Ilocos Norte province was evacuated after the ceiling collapsed, photos shared by the Bureau of Fire Protection on Facebook showed.

A call centre agent posted a video of colleagues screaming and ducking under tables as their building violently shook and lights went out during the quake.

“Thank you Lord, we are all safe and we were able to get out,” Joffrey Castro Lavarias said in his post.

Some roads were impassable due to rock slides or cracks, the national disaster agency said.

The Philippines is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where about 90 per cent of the world’s earthquakes occur.

One of the strongest quakes to hit the country was in July 1990, when more than 2400 people were killed on the northern island of Luzon in a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.