News World Asia Indonesia’s Semeru volcano roars back to life weeks after lethal eruption
Indonesia’s Semeru volcano roars back to life weeks after lethal eruption

Mount Semeru treats Indonesia to a moment of relative calm before the latest massive eruption. Photo: Getty
Indonesia’s Semeru volcano on Java island has erupted, spewing a two kilometre-high ash column and prompting authorities to warn people to stay away from the eruption range.

Earlier this month, the eruption of Semeru, Java’s tallest mountain, ejected ash clouds and pyroclastic flows that killed at least 46 people and left several missing, while thousands were displaced.

On Sunday, the early morning eruption resulted in dense white and grey ash clouds, according to Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).

The agency warned nearby residents not to conduct any activities within a five km radius of the eruption centre and to keep a 500 metre distance from riversides due to risks of lava flow.

PVMBG also told people to not conduct any activities within 13 km southeast of the eruption centre.

With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10km.

-AAP

