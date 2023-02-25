News World Asia Cash-strapped Sri Lanka postpones local elections
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka is postponing local government elections that had been due to take place early next month because of a lack of funds, the country’s Election Commission says.

The island, which is struggling with its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades, had planned to hold local government polls on March 9.

But they have been put on hold and a fresh date will be announced on March 3, the Commission said in a short statement.

The Commission also said it will write to the Speaker of parliament appealing for adequate funds to be made available for the elections.

Sri Lanka entered a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund last September for a $US2.9 billion ($A4.3 billion) bailout but has to put its debts on a sustainable track before funds can be disbursed.

