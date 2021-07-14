News World Canada crane collapse kills at least five
Updated:

Canada crane collapse kills at least five

Several workers were near the crane when it collapsed. Photo: Twitter/Jeff Martin
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Five people have died as a crane toppled off a 25-storey residential tower in Canada, police say.

Four construction workers on the ground were killed in the accident on Monday in Kelowna, 390km east of Vancouver, police Inspector Adam MacIntosh said.

The crane operator hasn’t been found but police believe his body is buried in the rubble, MacIntosh said.

The upper portion of the crane smashed into a neighbouring building.

Jonathan Friesen, head of the Mission Group, the development company building the structure, said he did not know what caused the crane to fall.

The collapse knocked out power for most of the city’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area.

Follow Us

Trending Now

A healthy lunchbox
Just ‘swap it’: Parents can improve their kids’ diet with these healthier lunchbox options
travel refunds coronavirus
Calls for reform as consumers denied refunds for trips cancelled due to COVID
business loan application how to apply
Applying for a business loan? Here are some pointers
Scott Morrison on vaccines and hotel quarantine
Anthony Albanese: Scott Morrison had two jobs – and bungled them both
CCTV links NSW removalists to Victorian and SA highway stops
Farmers protest against workers’ pay changes, arguing fruit and veg prices will soar