Several workers were near the crane when it collapsed. Photo: Twitter/Jeff Martin
A crane attached to a high-rise being built in Kelowna, British Columbia, has collapsed, causing multiple fatalities, police say.

Several workers were near the crane when it collapsed on Monday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Inspector Adam MacIntosh said.

He gave no further details about the victims, saying that “not all persons have been properly identified”.

One person was unaccounted for, MacIntosh said.

Several adjacent buildings were also damaged. The area remains unstable and was evacuated.

A structural engineer is studying how to make the area safe again.

-AAP

Canada
