Mathias Cormann has defended his bid for the top job at the OECD as backlash from leading climate change experts and environmental groups grows.

Mr Cormann’s defence comes as renowned United States climatologist Michael E. Mann urged the OECD and Joe Biden’s administration to reject Mr Cormann’s bid to be its next secretary-general.

In extensive comments to The New Daily, Mr Cormann pushed back against the criticism and pledged to address climate change if selected.

He argued that as OECD boss he would “progress ambitious and effective action on climate change”.

“Action on climate change, to be effective, requires an ambitious, globally co-ordinated approach,” he said.

“That has always been my view. In fact, that was already my publicly stated view back in 2007, when I gave my first speech in the Australian Senate and it has been my view ever since.”

Mr Cormann said the Paris Agreement targets were a foundation to build upon and not “a limit on our ambition to do more sooner.”

As secretary-general he would back ambitious action on climate change, helping countries around the world achieve global net-zero emissions by 2050, he said.

“Different countries will have different means of contributing to the global emissions reduction effort,” Mr Cormann said.

“Australia for example is in a prime position to export clean energy to the world, for example through the development of a world-leading hydrogen industry.”

Cormann a ‘climate inactivist”: Mann

But Mr Cormann’s candidacy has been met with criticism from scientists and environmental groups who say his record on climate change is not strong enough.

Professor Mann, who is currently director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University, said Mr Cormann was a “climate inactivist” – someone who talked the talk but walked the opposite way on meaningful action.

“He presumably recognises there is an expectation of climate leadership given that [current Secretary-General Angel Gurria] has had a very strong record on climate,” Professor Mann said.

“But the reality is that only a year ago, he criticised the Labor Party as “extremist” and “irresponsible” for expressing the same goal (carbon neutrality by mid-century) that he now claims to support. He insisted that this would hurt the economy.”

Mr Cormann is close to winning the prized role after two candidates dropped out, leaving just him and Swedish politician and former EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström in the race.

Professor Mann said the world was “at a crossroads” to avoid catastrophic planetary warming of 1.5C and must bring carbon emissions down by a factor of two within the next 10 years globally.

“That will require a monumental effort in the years ahead, and it is critical that OECD is on board in assisting in that effort,” he said.

“Given Cormann’s history of promoting climate inactivism (and his rather newfound “religion” when it comes to climate action) we just cannot afford someone like him heading the OECD at this critical juncture.”