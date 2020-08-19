New photos show Bill Clinton receiving massage from Epstein accuser

Newly unearthed photos have emerged showing one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims giving President Bill Clinton a massage during a flight on the disgraced financier’s infamous “Lolita Express”

The Daily Mail has published images of Chauntae Davies, a 22-year-old massage therapist who acted as Epstein’s personal masseuse at the time, rubbing her hands into Mr Clinton’s shoulders.

The troubling pictures are a reminder of Mr Clinton’s links to Epstein and were published a day before the former President, 72, endorsed Joe Biden at the Democratic Convention.

Ms Davies, now in her early 40s, said “although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him.”

She explained that Mr Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on the plane while on a humanitarian trip with Epstein to Africa in September of 2002.

She said Ghislaine Maxwell, currently in prison on sex trafficking charges, repeatedly encouraged her to give Mr Clinton a massage while the group stopped to refuel the plane at a small airport in Portugal.

“Ghislaine chimed in to be funny and said that I could give him a massage,” Ms Davies recalled.

“Everyone had a little chuckle but Ghislaine in her prim British accent insisted and said I was good.”

After Ms Maxwell’s insistence, Mr Clinton asked Ms Davies “would you mind giving it a crack?”

Ms Davies complied, with photos showing her working over the neck of Mr Clinton who appears pleased.

“He turned his back to me and I reached up and I started to rub out the kink in our former President’s neck and shoulder,” Ms Davies said.

The massage therapist was left mortified after innocently telling Clinton “I’ve got a bad angle, would you mind getting on your knees?”

“I’m not at all sure what came over me.”

In an excerpt from her soon-to-be-released memoir, Ms Davies added “I was groggy and have also always been the queen of putting my foot in my mouth.

“For a moment the room fell silent. I couldn’t believe I’d said that. The words just shot out before I realised what I was saying or who I said it to.

“Then, although his face had turned the colour of fire, he laughed. The whole room was laughing too. And, being the good sport he was, he sat down so I could get a better angle.”

The group flying to Africa also included actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, and visited Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique and South Africa during the five-day humanitarian mission.

Mr Clinton has previously acknowledged traveling with Epstein on multiple occasions, but has denied any awareness of the convicted pedophile’s crimes, and has not been accused of any wrongdoing of his own.

Epstein, 66, was found dead hanged in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre’s special housing unit in Manhattan.

