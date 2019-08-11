News Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein found dead

Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein found dead

jeffrey epstein trafficking court
US Attorney Geoffrey Berman reveals the charges against Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Getty

Jeffrey Epstein, the US financier facing federal sex trafficking charges, has died in jail.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14, from at least 2002 to 2005.

The charges were announced more than a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in Florida.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein allegedly tried to buy the silence of witnesses by wiring money.

He was confined in the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan while he appealed a district judge’s refusal to let him live under 24-hour guard in his home on the Upper East Side.

US media outlets report Epstein took his own life.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

