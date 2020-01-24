Lockdown measures have been ramped up in China to contain a fast-spreading deadly virus, with three cities under travel restrictions as more cases emerge around the world.

The World Health Organisation has described the lockdown of millions of Chinese over the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as “unprecedented” but said it was too early to declare a global emergency.

It comes amid preliminary research suggesting humans may have contracted the respiratory illness from snakes which in turn may have become infected hunting bats in the wild.

A new report in the Journal of Medical Virology says an analysis of the virus’s genetics shows it is closely related to two types of SARS illness originating from bats and may have spread from bats to snakes – in particular the Chinese Krait and Chinese Cobra – and mutated and jumped from snakes to humans.

Snakes are apparently sold at the seafood market in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China, which is the epic-centre of the outbreak which has killed 17 people and infected more than 600.

The first people to fall ill were believed to have been staff or customers at the market where a range of animals products and illegal wildlife were sold, as well as seafood.

However Chinese government medical adviser Zhong Nanshan has also identified badgers and rats as possible sources.

With no known cure, a race to produce a coronavirus vaccine has begun in earnest involving three separate research teams including scientists at the University of Queensland, Australia.

Health officials fear the transmission rate of the SARS-like infection will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad during week-long holidays for the Lunar New Year, which begins on Saturday.

Airports around the world have begun screening as cases of the virus were confirmed in Thailand (four), Vietnam (two), and one each in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States while Scotland is assessing four potential cases.

A Queensland man who had fallen ill after returning to Australia from Wuhan had not contracted the virus, health authorities confirmed.

Singapore confirmed its first case was a Wuhan man who arrived in the country on January 20 and is currently in isolation in hospital.

One of his travelling companions has also been hospitalised as a suspect case.

Vietnam’s health ministry said on Thursday two Chinese citizens in the southeast Asian country had tested positive for coronavirus, but were in a “good condition”.

Lockdowns

Most transport in Wuhan has been and people told not to leave the city of 11 million people.

Neighbouring Huanggang, a city of about 7 million people, has announced a similar lockdown while the city of Ezhou has placed restrictions on public transport.

As Wuhan slipped into isolation, residents thronged into hospitals for checks and scrambled for supplies, clearing out supermarket shelves and queuing for petrol.

The World Health Organisation’s representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea, said the lockdown millions of people was unprecedented in public health history.

“Make no mistake, though, this is an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said after a meeting of experts in Geneva.

Other cities were also taking steps to restrict movement and contact.

China’s Education Ministry said schools should not hold large events or exams.

The capital cancelled major public events, including two Lunar New Year temple fairs, the state-run Beijing News said.

Hong Kong, which has two confirmed cases, is turning two holiday camps into quarantine stations as a precaution. Taiwan has banned anyone from Wuhan from going to the island.

Some experts, including Australia’s chief medical officer, believe the virus is not as dangerous as previous coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

“The early evidence at this stage would suggest it’s not as severe,” Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said.

In a report on Wednesday, Imperial College London said it estimated a total of 4000 cases of the coronavirus in Wuhan alone as of January 18, an infection rate based on the number of cases reported in China and elsewhere.

In contrast with its secrecy over the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, China’s Communist Party government has provided regular updates to avoid panic ahead of the holidays.

