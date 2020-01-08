Iran launches missile attacks on bases housing US troops

US President Donald Trump has moved to assure the rest of the world “all is well” after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles targeting American troops based in Iraq.

This is despite threats of Iranian terror attacks on American soil.

In what appears to be an effort to both downplay the scale of the assaults and flex the US military’s muscle, Mr Trump tweeted: “Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!”

The missile strikes are the most recent development in a major escalation of the brewing conflict in the Middle East.

The assaults on a reported two military bases were launched in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed its top commander in Baghdad last week, Iranian official news media said on Wednesday.

Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif said his country’s response to General Qassem Soleimani’s assassination was proportional, and that he did not want the situation to escalate.

State media have reported that senior officials in country won’t launch anymore attacks as long as America does not retaliate.

The branch of Iran’s armed forces behind the attacks, which have come in two waves, has threatened to target the cities of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Haifa in Israel, if bombs are dropped on Iranian soil.

It also warned if the United States responds with violence in Iran, then “this time we will respond to you in America”.

The second round of attacks started an hour after the first phase took place, Tehran-based Tasnim news agency reported.

The Pentagon has confirmed that Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said in a statement. “We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” he added. Tensions between the US and Iran have been steadily escalating since 2018, when US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed tough new economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The Iran nuclear deal was crucial to boosting stability in the Middle East because it forced Iran to reduce its uranium stockpile (used in nuclear weapons) in exchange for global powers lifting restrictions on the country’s trade. Mr Hoffmane said US troops in the region had been on high alert “due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region”. “As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” the Pentagon said. There are some Iraqi casualties at Ain al-Asad airbase following the attack, an Iraqi security source told CNN. It is not known yet if the casualties are dead or if they sustained injuries. There are no reports of US casualties at this time. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to the crisis by directing the Chief of the Defence Force, General Angus Campbell, to “take whatever actions are necessary to protect and defend our ADF and diplomatic personnel and keep Australians safe”. “The government is closely monitoring the unfolding events in Iraq,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. In a statement on its Telegram channel, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said: “The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun”. Read: Thirty-five dead in stampede as Iranian throngs mourn Major General Qassem Soleimani Iranian warplanes have also reportedly taken off from their bases, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House was aware of the reports of the attacks.

“The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” Ms Grisham said.

Mr Trump tweeted that he will make an official statement on Thursday morning (US time).

Ain Assad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province was one of the installations targeted.

The base was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Iranian state TV said the operation’s name was “Martyr Soleimani”.

It said the Guard’s aerospace division that controls Iran’s missile program launched the attack. Iran said it would release more information later.

A statement posted on Mashregh, the main Revolutionary Guards news website, confirmed the attacks.

“The time has come to fulfil the promise of the sincere and with the permission of God Almighty this morning in response to the criminal and terrorist operations of the American invaders,” it read.

