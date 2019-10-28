‘Lock him up’: Trump endures chants, boos at baseball game

US President Donald Trump has been met with boos and widespread chants of “lock him up” at a packed World Series baseball game.

The crowd’s reaction came after Mr Trump made a rare Sunday night (local time) appearance for game five of the series at Nationals Stadium in Washington

He was joined in the corporate box by his wife, Melania, and five Republican senators, including House minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

They group arrived without fanfare but when Mr Trump was introduced, late in the game, cheers were speedily drowned out by boos. Fans hung a large “Impeach Trump!” banner, and behind home plate, two men displayed a “Veterans for impeachment” sign.

TRUMP BOOED: President @realDonaldTrump was greeted with boos when he was introduced at Game 5 of the #WorldSeries on Sunday. MORE: https://t.co/lxezGQFLmI (Video: Dante Verme) pic.twitter.com/MVwS2QljyG — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) October 28, 2019

Republican John Ratcliffe, a vocal defender of Mr Trump in the ongoing Democrat impeachment inquiry, stood nearby during the prolonged chorus of boos.

He and the Trumps could be seen smiling broadly and clapping through the taunts.

The game in Democrat-dominated Washington was also attended by celebrity chef Jose Andres, a strident critic of Mr Trump. He threw the first pitch ahead of the President’s arrival in the stadium.

It was the first major league baseball game Mr Trump had attended since taking office – he said last week he would like to attend, despite knowing he was likely to get a frosty welcome from the crowd.

It was also the first time the President had attended a major sporting event in Washington since taking office.

Mr Trump’s predecessors Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon and both Bushes were all booed while attending baseball games as president.

However, the “lock him up” chant – a reference to chants about Hillary Clinton used at Trump rallies during the 2016 presidential elections – takes the Washington crowd’s reaction a little further.

Mr Trump’s night out at the baseball also came a day after he announced the US had killed Islamic state leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a secret raid in Syria.

The President left before the game was over. For the record, the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals 7-1.

