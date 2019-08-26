UK owner uses CPR skills to save pet dog

A first aid volunteer has saved the family dog’s life after she nearly drowned in a fast-flowing stream.

Norman Milne deployed his CPR skills to resuscitate his Labrador, Goldie, after she stopped breathing following an accident on Scotland’s far north-east coast.

Goldie fell into a river and was swept away by the current while Mr Milne and his family were on holiday at a caravan park in Banff in June.

The Labrador couldn’t get out of the water because of the steep, slippery banks and speed of the flow. She was finally extricated by Mr Milne’s nephew.

Goldie was then covered in towels and duvets to warm her up but Mr Milne noticed she had stopped breathing.

He decided to adapt his CPR skills, closing the dog’s mouth firmly and blowing hard into her nose while performing chest compressions until she recovered.

Mr Milne, from Ayrshire, said the family was grateful that Goldie was back home and recovering from her ordeal. Incidents like theirs showed the value of being first aid-trained and how adaptable the skills could be, he said.

Mr Milne shared his story to mark International Dog Day on Monday.