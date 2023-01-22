News State Victoria News Two VicPol officers to face court on assault charges over station incident
Two Victorian police officers have been charged with assault after they allegedly injured a man during an arrest.

The 58-year-old man was treated in hospital after the incident in Narre Warren South, in Melbourne’s southeast, on February 4 last year.

The two male senior constables, aged 35 and 45, were immediately suspended from duty after the incident.

Police and the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission have been investigating, with the two men charged on Sunday with unlawful assault and unlawful assault with a weapon.

They are due to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court in March.

-AAP

