Grim milestone for Victoria, despite case numbers tracking lower

Victoria’s pandemic toll has topped 700, with seven more fatalities reported on Thursday.

There were also 51 more coronavirus infections – a number that will drag down the crucial state and city rolling averages even further.

The pandemic has now claimed 701 Victorian lives, while the national toll is 788.

But Thursday’s tally of new COVID cases is a welcome return to a downward trend after Wednesday’s spike of 76.

The 14-day new case averages that are critical barometers for the state’s roadmap strategy were at 74.5 for Melbourne on Wednesday and five for the rest of the state. Once Thursday’s lower figure is calculated, they will fall again.

Under the Andrews government plan to reopen the state, Melbourne must have a rolling 14-day average of new cases of between 30 and 50. In regional Victoria it must be below five.

Victoria’s COVID cases, past seven days

September 4 – 81

– 81 September 5 – 76

– 76 September 6 – 63

– 63 September 7 – 41

– 41 September 8 – 55

– 55 September 9 – 76

– 76 September 10 – 51

Premier Daniel Andrews will give more details at a briefing later on Thursday.

It comes as he continues to cop flak for his plan for beyond the state’s shutdowns. On Wednesday, he insisted it was the only path out of Victoria’s second wave of COVID-19.

“If anger and frustration were like a vaccine against this virus, then we would all be in a much better position,” Mr Andrews said on Wednesday.

“The notion that I have chosen this way to go and there were 50 other options I could have chosen, that’s not in any way accurate.”

There is no set date yet for when regional restrictions will ease, while Melbourne will remain under a curfew until at least October 26.

Mr Andrews has copped particular pressure for the Melbourne curfew, with Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton saying on Thursday that it was not imposed at the request of police.

On Tuesday, chief health officer Brett Sutton said the curfew – which moves an hour later to 9pm from Sunday – was not his decision.

On Wednesday, Mr Andrews said the curfew was raised in discussions but he didn’t “know exactly which person” suggested it.

“There’s ongoing discussions, lots of different people talking, both us as a government, officers, senior officials, members of Victoria Police,” he said.

But Mr Patton told Melbourne radio 3AW that he “was never consulted” about the idea.

Despite that, a survey has found broad support among Victorians for the curfew – and strong support for Mr Andrews’ handling of the pandemic.

A Roy Morgan survey of 2325 Victorians found 63 per cent supported the city curfew. It was conducted earlier this week, five weeks after the introduction of Stage 4 restrictions for Melbourne and only days after Mr Andrews announced a two-week extension to the lockdown.

A similar survey taken a week earlier had support for the curfew at 65 per cent.

Of those surveyed this week, 70 per cent also said they supported Mr Andrews’ work as premier.

-with AAP