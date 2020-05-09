News State Victoria Four new COVID-19 cases linked to Victorian abattoir
Updated:

Four new COVID-19 cases linked to Victorian abattoir

restrictions coronavirus australia
The COVID-19 outbreak at Cedar Meats is Victoria's worst.
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Victoria’s number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen again, with with four of the ten new cases linked to an outbreak at the Cedar Meats facility.

The news comes as Victorians wait to learn what freedoms will return after the weekend.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to make an announcement on lifting restrictions on Monday, but has been careful to say the pandemic is not over.

Victoria’s coronavirus tally is a 1477, with just over 100 of those being active cases.

“Let’s not give everything back, let’s not throw away all the progress we have made by letting our frustration get the better of us,” Mr Andrews said Friday.

He will announce changes on Monday – the day the state of emergency lifts – but warned social distancing rules would remain at the end of May.

He is considering the national “menu” of changes available to states after Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a three-step plan to reopen Australian society and the economy.

Under stage one of the plan agreed by national cabinet, cafes, restaurants and shops are permitted to reopen, with public gatherings of up to 10 people allowed.

Police Minister Lisa Neville has urged organisers to cancel two protests planned for Sunday in the city, as they are breaches of the lockdown rules.

-with AAP

Trending Now

The Ferguson Report: Schools open wide and say 3Rs, but not for long
Dennis Atkins: Trump using Australia to sell his crazy COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Coronavirus vaccine trial: Oxford scientists shoot for one million doses by September
A mechanic in a mask changes a car tyre
Car insurers may soon know your tyre pressure, and penalise you for it
‘Gone home in tears’: Pharmacies rake in COVID-19 cash but safety questions linger
More government spending delivered cleverly could hasten Australia's lengthy return to normal.
Reading between the lines, RBA is looking for more government spending