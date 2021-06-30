News State SA News Adelaide’s ‘Big Bird Bandits’ appear in court charged with stealing Sesame Street costume
Updated:

Accused Big Bird thieves Tasman Binder and Cody Milne outside Adelaide Magistrates Court. Photo: ABC News
Two men have appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court charged over the theft of a valuable Big Bird costume.

Tasman Binder, 22, and Cody Milne, 26, are accused of stealing the $160,000 costume from the Sesame Street Circus Spectacular at Bonython Park in April.

The pair – from Norwood and Murray Bridge – are charged with theft and unlawfully being on premises.

The Big Bird costume was found next to an electricity box on Port Road at Thebarton. Photo: SA Police

In court on Wednesday, a curfew and a ban on the two men contacting each other was removed from their bail conditions, but a ban on them attending the circus remains.

The Big Bird costume was returned a few days after being stolen, along with an apology letter signed by “The Big Bird Bandits”.

The note found in the beak of the costume apologised for being “such a big birden”.

It said “we had no idea what we were doing, or what our actions would cause”.

“We were just having a rough time and were trying to cheer ourselves up,” it read.

“We had a great time with Mr Bird, he’s a great guy and no harm came to our friend.”

The 213-centimetre-tall costume is made from ostrich feathers and was flown from New York to take part in the show.

Mr Milne and Mr Binder will next appear in court in November.

