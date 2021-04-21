News State SA News Bird on the street! Circus gets its stolen Big Bird costume back
Updated:

Bird on the street! Circus gets its stolen Big Bird costume back

big bird stolen adelaide
Big Bird is back: The costume was found dumped near the circus' base on Wednesday morning. Photo: SA Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A stolen Big Bird costume worth $160,000 has been returned after being taken from a circus in Adelaide by self-proclaimed “Big Bird Bandits”.

SA Police patrols were called to the circus at Port Road, Thebarton, just before 5am on Wednesday, after two males were reportedly seen carrying what appeared to be the missing costume of the character from the Sesame Street children’s TV show.

SAPOL said the costume was dumped near the south-western end of the circus, near an electricity box, and that the two males – who were both wearing dark clothing – ran away across Port Road.

Patrols converged on the area, securing the stolen costume, which SAPOL said contained a “letter of apology” in the beak.

The note, signed off by the “Big Bird Bandits” contained an apology for taking the costume, and said “we had no idea what we were doing, or what our actions would cause”.

“We were just having a rough time and were trying to cheer ourselves up,” said the note, which also apologised for being “such a big birden”.

“We had a great time with Mr Bird, he’s a great guy and no harm came to our friend.”

Dog patrols searched the area, but the two men were not located.

The 213-centimetre-tall bright yellow costume is made from ostrich feathers and was flown from New York for use in the circus.

SAPOL said in a statement that the costume appeared to be intact.

The police investigation into the theft, which occurred between Sunday afternoon, April 18 and Monday morning, April 19, continues.

If found, the suspects could face theft charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Topics:

South Australia
Follow Us

Trending Now

George Floyd trial: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder unanimously
Prince Harry Prince William
Peace talks prompt Prince Harry to stay for Queen’s birthday
Reserve Bank pours cold water on inflation and rate hike fears
Gold Coast mother’s body found burned in back yard while three children at home
Disability vaccine rollout
‘Unforgivable’: Only 6 per cent of disability residents have received vaccines so far
Winemaker Mike Hayes
‘Very juvenile’: Farmers slam PM for suggesting they don’t care about climate change 
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video