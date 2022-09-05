Second theme park ride incident in six months

Live

Four people were rescued after being stuck for more than an hour atop a roller-coaster during a weekend visit to Warner Brothers Movie World theme park on the Gold Coast, just weeks before the ride was scheduled to close for maintenance.

The riders were trapped on the popular Scooby Doo Spooky Coaster when it stopped mid-run about 3.30pm Sunday, leaving the passengers isolated around 10 metres above ground.

Fire service officers were called to help rescue the four people. All four were rescued using a cherry picker by 4.45pm and were unharmed.

The ride, which accepts passengers aged as young as six years, is due to be shut down for two months for maintenance from October, according to the company’s website.

A Movie World spokesperson said the incident occurred when the ride encountered a “technical fault” as a result of a “guest behaviour incident.”

It is understood a passenger took off a piece of clothing, which caused the carriage to jam when the 530-metre-long ride that reaches speeds up to 45km/h was at its highest point.

In a statement, Movie World said all guests made it down without injury.

“The guests on board were completely safe throughout the process and our expert team were in constant communication with them,” the statement said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our highest priority and our team conduct regular training with QFES on these scenarios and we would like to thank them for their assistance.”

Movie World said the theme park would conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

It is the second incident involving a ride at Movie World in the past six months.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in April after cutting his head on the theme park’s Looney Tunes carousel ride.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks confirmed an investigation was also carried out into that incident.