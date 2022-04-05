Boy in hospital after ‘significant’ fall from Movie World ride

Live

A young boy has been rushed to a Queensland hospital after being “significantly” injured in an accident at the Movie World theme park.

The Courier Mail reported on Tuesday afternoon the boy, who is in his pre-teens, “suffered significant head injuries after falling off a carousel” before being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

A spokesperson from Village Roadshow Theme Parks said in a statement the child had suffered a head laceration, but did not confirm exactly how he was injured.

The incident occurred about 1pm and the ride has since been closed, amid school holiday crowds.

“This afternoon an ambulance was called to Movie World to attend to a guest following an incident on the carousel ride,” Village Roadshow said.

“The guest received a laceration to his head and was attended to by Movie World’s nurse before being taken to hospital in a stable condition. Our thoughts are with the guest and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“We pride ourselves on our standards of care and quality and an investigation is being conducted as a matter of priority into the exact cause of the incident.

“In an abundance of caution the ride has been closed while we understand how the incident occurred.

“The safety and wellbeing of guests and team members is our top priority at Village Roadshow Theme Parks and we are committed to providing guests with a fun and safe environment.”