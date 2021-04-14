Coronavirus restrictions will ease across Queensland from Thursday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says just two new cases were reported in hotel quarantine on Wednesday after 8246 tests in the previous 24 hours.

“Queenslanders have done a mighty job and I want to thank everyone, it has not been easy over these last two weeks, I know people have had to wear their masks, but by wearing our mask we’re keeping everyone safe,” the Premier told reporters on Wednesday.

“And I’m not going to say we’re not going to have any future cases where we have to wear these masks again, I don’t know the future, but everyone has done a great job.”

Ms Palaszczuk said from 6am on Thursday masks won’t be mandatory, but are recommended indoors and in places where people can’t socially distance.

Visitor restrictions on hospitals, aged-care centres, prisons and disability accommodation will also lift.

The restrictions were due to ease at midday tomorrow.

Ms Palaszczuk said the state had again recorded no new community transmitted cases which allowed the easing of restrictions early.

“I know it’s been very tough on families who have had loved ones in hospitals, in aged-care facilities and disability homes, so families are going to be reunited.”

Ms Palazscsuk reminded people masks would still be required in airport terminals and on planes.

“If you’re going to go into a crowded area or a shopping centre or public transport and you can’t socially distance, have your mask and if you feel like putting it on please feel free to do that,” she said.

Patrons will be able to stand up at restaurants and pubs, and dancing inside and outside at clubs and weddings will also be allowed.

Gathering limits at homes will increase from 30 people to 100 in Greater Brisbane.

Across Queensland people can gather outside without restrictions.

Music festivals will have to have a COVID-safe plan and allocated seats at stadiums.

Theatres will go back to 100 per cent capacity.

Anyone who is sick or has symptoms is urged to get tested.

Visitors will also be allowed back into hospitals, aged care facilities, disability providers and prisons across Greater Brisbane after being barred since March 26.

However, Queensland’s second largest hospital will be closed to visitors for longer after traces of coronavirus turned up in testing there, one week after it was deep cleaned.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital’s Ward 5D was shut on March 30 when it was at the centre of two virus clusters involving 23 cases, resulting in the snap three-day lockdown of Greater Brisbane last month.

Metro South Hospital and Health Service says deep cleaning was undertaken by contractors last week, but testing has found the virus is still in Ward 5D.

“Subsequently, testing has shown COVID-19 related virus in Ward 5D, and further cleaning will be occurring of the ward today,” a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Metro South said engineering consultants were also examining the ward after maintenance reports indicated all isolation rooms were functioning properly.

Queensland recorded two cases of coronavirus overnight.

The cases were acquired in Papua New Guinea and detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

There are 51 active cases in the state.

-with AAP