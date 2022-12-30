News State NT News Two of three escapees caught by NT Police
Two of three escapees caught by NT Police

Jamian Bara Bara remains on the run after allegedly absconding from Darwin Correctional Precinct. Photo: NT Police
Two of three inmates who escaped from a Northern Territory prison after scaling a fence have been caught.

Jamian Bara Bara, 38, remains on the run after absconding from Darwin Correctional Precinct in Holtze on Wednesday night.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve, high-visibility yellow shirt that is blue from the elbows down and dark blue shorts.

NT Police have told anyone who sees him not to approach and to contact them.

It’s believed the trio escaped the jail after triggering a door alarm to a cottage in a low-security compound.

Police did not say where the two other men, aged 29 and 33, were found but all of the escapees have family in Darwin and Groote Island.

-AAP

Northern Territory
