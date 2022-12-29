News State NT News Inmates on the run after fleeing NT jail
Inmates on the run after fleeing NT jail

darwin prison escape
Three men have escaped prison and are at large in the Northern Territory. Photo: AAP
Three inmates have escaped from a Northern Territory prison and remain at large.

Dylan Mamarika, Rogan Lalara and Jamian Bara Bara allegedly absconded from Darwin Correctional Precinct in Holtze about 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Police say they do not know what direction the men fled the low-security compound in.

Mamarika, 29, and Lalara, 33, have medium builds and short black hair, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Bara Bara, 38, has a medium build and short black hair.

All were last seen wearing long-sleeve high-visibility yellow shirts that are blue from the elbows down, and dark blue shorts.

-AAP

Northern Territory
