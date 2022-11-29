Reality TV star heads to Darwin to face charges over fatal crash

Live

Reality TV star Matt Wright is on his way to Darwin to hand himself into police to face charges over the horror chopper accident that left his friend and co-star dead.

The 43-year-old celebrity crocodile hunter was spotted at Sydney airport on Tuesday morning preparing to board a flight to the Northern Territory.

He was travelling with his wife and 10-day-old daughter. The trio were expected to land in Darwin later on Tuesday.

Wright, who lives in Queensland, was told instructed through his lawyers to present himself to police in Darwin by Wednesday morning. He is expected to be charged with perverting the course of justice, destruction of evidence, fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and two counts of unlawful entry.

The charges relate to the crash of a Robinson R44 helicopter in west Arnhem Land on February 28. Chris Wilson, 34, was killed when the chopper collided with trees crashed to the ground.

His body was found 40 metres from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, a preliminary Air Transport Safety Bureau report revealed in April.

Matt Wright returns to Darwin

Wilson was a close friend and long-time co-star of Wright in shows including Netflix’s Outback Wrangler. The father of two was attached to a line using a harness so he could harvest eggs from crocodile nests in swampy areas while the helicopter hovered above.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Wright said the reality TV star “strenuously denies” any wrongdoing in relation to the crash. He was not on board the helicopter when it crashed.

“What happened was a tragic accident that took the life of a close mate,” Wright’s spokesperson said.

“His immediate concern following the accident was the condition of the two team members on board at the time.

“The next priority was ensuring the other helicopters and team members at the site weren’t at risk and that the location was safe.”

Pilot Sebastian Robinson was also seriously injured in the incident and was airlifted to Maningrida, before being transferred to hospital in Darwin. He is still recovering from his injuries.

Outback Wrangler is an adventure TV series filmed in remote Top End locations that airs in more than 90 countries.

The show chronicles the capture and transport of dangerous animals that pose a threat to people, including crocodiles and wild buffalo.

Wright and Wilson also appeared in Netflix’s Wild Croc Territory.

Two other men have previously been charged over the February crash.