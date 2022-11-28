Reality TV star responds to chopper crash death charges

Live

Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright has spoken out after it was revealed he will face charges over the horror chopper accident that left his friend and co-star dead.

Wright, who must present himself to Northern Territory police in Darwin by Wednesday morning, “strenuously denies any wrongdoing”, a spokesperson said on Monday afternoon.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the 43-year-old crocodile handler and reality TV star. He is expected to be charged with perverting the course of justice, destruction of evidence, fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and two counts of unlawful entry.

“What happened was a tragic accident that took the life of a close mate,” Wright’s spokesperson said.

“His immediate concern following the accident was the condition of the two team members on board at the time.

“The next priority was ensuring the other helicopters and team members at the site weren’t at risk and that the location was safe.”

Chris Wilson, 34, was killed on February 28 when the Robinson R44 helicopter he was hanging 30 metres below collided with trees and the ground in west Arnhem Land.

His body was found 40 metres from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, a preliminary Air Transport Safety Bureau report revealed in April.

The father of two was attached to a line using a harness so he could harvest eggs from crocodile nests in swampy areas while the helicopter hovered above.

The crashed helicopter was one of three involved in collecting eggs on the day. It was found by one of the other crews after failing to respond to radio calls.

Pilot Sebastian Robinson was also seriously injured in the incident and was airlifted to Maningrida, before being transferred to hospital in Darwin.

A preliminary ATSB analysis of the site indicated the accident happened when the helicopter’s main rotor blade struck and cut through a tree trunk multiple times before the aircraft hit the ground.

Initial assessments indicated the engine had stopped prior to the helicopter hitting the ground.

An examination found no defects likely to cause the engine to stop and there was no visible damage to the tail rotor blades and drive system.

It was also understood the chopper was certified by independent aviation experts as safe to operate just weeks before the crash.

Outback Wrangler is an adventure TV series filmed in remote Top End locations that airs in more than 90 countries.

The show chronicles the capture and transport of dangerous animals that pose a threat to people, including crocodiles and wild buffalo.

Wright and Wilson also appeared in Netflix’s Wild Croc Territory.

Wright has reportedly recently moved to the Gold Coast. He is also the father of a new baby.

Two other men have previously been charged over the February crash.

-with AAP