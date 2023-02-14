Horses safe after bewildering Sydney street gallop

Live

Three horses have been captured and and safely returned to their paddocks after an early morning escape, bewildering motorists and galloping on main roads through Sydney.

NSW police report drivers began calling emergency services about 5.15am on Tuesday when they saw three riderless horses loose and running through the streets, between Brighton Le Sands to Taren Point in Sydney’s south.

The horses were then reported to be heading south – at one point running across the Captain Cook Bridge – with oncoming vehicles having to swerve to avoid them, NSW Police said in a statement.

Stunned drivers also called Sydney morning radio stations to report the equine incident.

Michael phoned Sydney radio 2GB to report his surreal pre-dawn encounter.

“I just saw the weirdest thing driving to work just now …. three horses galloping down the Princes Highway,” he said.

“I had to pinch myself. I thought it was a dream.”

Officers from St George Police Area Command and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command used vehicles to safely direct the horses off the bridge onto Woodlands Road and Alexander Road to an industrial complex in Production Road at Taren Point.

NSW officers used ropes to tether the horses, with carrots sent to the scene to help, until the owner could be found and alert.

All three horses have since been collected.

NSW Police confirmed it was investigating how they managed to escape.