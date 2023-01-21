Live

The search for a Swedish student reported to have been washed from rocks in Sydney has resumed for a fourth day.

Noa Sage is believed to have fallen about seven metres onto rocks at Blue Fish Point at Manly’s North Head about 5.30pm on Wednesday before ending up in the water.

NSW Police Marine Area Command have sought assistance from lifesavers to continue searching for the 20-year-old.

A police helicopter and water police are engaging in the search with divers expected to join later on Saturday.

“Surf Life Saving NSW has been requested to assist with the search for a missing male on Saturday,” a SLS NSW spokesperson said on Friday.

“We have been asked to provide an inflatable rescue boat, and jetskis along with an UAV (drone).”

The search was initially suspended late on Wednesday night before resuming on Thursday and Friday with aerial help from PolAir.

-AAP