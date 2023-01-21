News State NSW News Sydney News Grim search for Swedish tourist swept off Sydney rocks enters fourth day
Updated:
Live

Grim search for Swedish tourist swept off Sydney rocks enters fourth day

NSW truck crash
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The search for a Swedish student reported to have been washed from rocks in Sydney has resumed for a fourth day.

Noa Sage is believed to have fallen about seven metres onto rocks at Blue Fish Point at Manly’s North Head about 5.30pm on Wednesday before ending up in the water.

NSW Police Marine Area Command have sought assistance from lifesavers to continue searching for the 20-year-old.

A police helicopter and water police are engaging in the search with divers expected to join later on Saturday.

“Surf Life Saving NSW has been requested to assist with the search for a missing male on Saturday,” a SLS NSW spokesperson said on Friday.

“We have been asked to provide an inflatable rescue boat, and jetskis along with an UAV (drone).”

The search was initially suspended late on Wednesday night before resuming on Thursday and Friday with aerial help from PolAir.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News
Can’t shake off guilty feelings? A placebo pill might help
ferguson report
The Ferguson Report: Better the Satanic conspiracy you know
Kurtley Beale
Wallabies star Kurtley Beale arrested on sexual assault charges
pictured are the produce aisle at the supermarket, illustrating food waste.
Why we throw away tonnes of perfectly fine but ‘unaesthetic’ produce
Liver King
An online universe where Liver Kings rule: The rise of mega-influencers puts consumers at risk
Michael Pascoe: Hey RBA, take another month’s holiday. We don’t want another recession