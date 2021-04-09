News State NSW News Sydney News ‘Deep shock’ at Sydney Zoo after chimpanzee’s sudden death
Updated:

‘Deep shock’ at Sydney Zoo after chimpanzee’s sudden death

Sydney Zoo was closed to the public temporarily on Friday morning and an investigation has been launched after the sudden death of a chimpanzee.

Emotional staff could be seen comforting each other as the 10-year-old ape, named Mogli, was fished out of a pond about 10.30am.

It was then wrapped in a tarpaulin, loaded onto the back of a ute and driven to a large warehouse inside the zoo’s Bungarribee headquarters, in Sydney’s west.

sydney zoo chimp
Staff covered the chimpanzee with a tarpaulin before hauling it out of the water. Photo: ABC

Lisa Christie, Sydney Zoo’s duty manager, said it was a sad day.

“Mogli was found in the chimpanzee habitat this morning by our team,” she said.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances and once more information is known we will make a further statement.

“We would like to confirm that media reports of an escaped animal are false.

“The team are in a state of deep shock and grief.”

Large crowds of people could be seen queueing outside the facility’s locked main entrance while just metres away keepers removed the chimp’s body from the enclosure, which is part of the zoo’s “primate boulevard” attraction.

sydney zoo chimp
The chimpanzee enclosure at Sydney Zoo. Photo: ABC

Chimpanzees, which are native to central and western parts of Africa, typically live for more than four decades.

It’s the second animal to die at the zoo in less than 12 months, after a three-year-old giraffe succumbed to a gut illness in June 2020.

The condition is common in giraffes.

The zoo, Sydney’s second, opened in December 2019.

Before opening, it was locked in a legal battle with the Harbour City’s iconic Taronga Zoo over plans to brand itself Sydney Zoo.

Lawyers for Taronga – Australia’s largest zoo, which dates to 1916 – argued the naming the new facility Sydney would confuse patrons.

-ABC

Topics:

Sydney Zoo
