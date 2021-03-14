Two Star Casino employees have been sacked over separate theft incidents and convicted in NSW courts.

Baccarat dealer Richard Quach was in 2020 caught taking five chips off a gaming table and stuffing them into his sock. The casino later established he had stolen $11,000 in gaming chips in one week.

He cashed out $6000 of those chips to play gaming machines inside the casino.

Quach was sacked by The Star and sentenced in a NSW court to a two-year community corrections order.

In another incident, Star employee Pharadorn Naweesakorn gave $6000 in chips to a customer in exchange for $1000 in cash.

Star later established Naweesakorn had made total overpayments of $20,000 to the same patron on four separate occasions. He was also sacked and sentenced to a two-year community corrections order.

The gaming licences of the two men have been cancelled by the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority.

“A casino special employee is a licensee engaged to supervise and facilitate gaming activities,” ILGA chair Philip Crawford said in a statement.

“These people help safeguard the integrity of casino operations from criminal influence, serious misconduct or exploitation and a special degree of trust is placed in them.”

-AAP