News State NSW News Sydney News Emergency plane landing at Sydney construction site
Updated:

No one was injured in the surprise landing at the Badgerys Creek airport site. Photo: Twitter/Seven Network
An aircraft has made an emergency landing at the construction site for Sydney’s new airport, five years before the runway is due to open.

The single-engine aircraft made a forced landing at the Western Sydney Airport construction site at Badgerys Creek about 9.40am on Thursday.

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications said it was a training flight with two people on board that experienced a throttle jam issue.

The aircraft was a four-seater Piper Warrior.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority said it was the first landing at the new airport, albeit an unofficial one.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Australian Transport Safety Board will assess the incident later on Thursday but it did not anticipate further investigations being warranted.

The airport is scheduled to open in 2026.

-AAP

