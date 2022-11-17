News State NSW News Keneally’s son to fight evidence charge
Keneally’s son to fight evidence charge

nsw police
NSW Police Constable Daniel John Keneally will fight the charge of fabricating false evidence. Photo: AAP
A police officer son of former NSW Labor premier and ex-senator Kristina Keneally will plead not guilty to a charge of fabricating false evidence.

At Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, Daniel John Keneally’s lawyer Paul McGirr mentioned the not guilty plea.

The 24-year-old constable did not appear in court.

He is attached to the Central Metropolitan Region and was changed in October of fabricating false evidence with intent to mislead a judicial tribunal.

On February 24, 2021, Keneally allegedly faked evidence against victim Luke Moore. This led to an investigation by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission.

Once the criminal proceedings are concluded, the LECC will provide a report to the NSW parliament.

At the time the charge was brought, NSW Police said the constable’s employment status was under review.

Magistrate Susan Horan adjourned the court hearing to January 12 next year.

– AAP

