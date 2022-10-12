Former cricketer Slater returns to rehab

Live

Former Test cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has returned to rehabilitation in Sydney as he faces a raft of charges.

The 52-year-old was represented by a lawyer in Manly Local Court on Wednesday when his alleged assault and intimidation of a health worker on July 23 was mentioned.

While prosecutors had served the evidence brief, Slater was in rehabilitation and further time was needed to confirm his instructions, a lawyer said.

Slater has already pleaded not guilty through a lawyer to two charges of common assault and one of attempted intimidation of a man at Northern Beaches Hospital.

The matter will return to court on Tuesday.

That’s when two other criminal cases against the former opening batter are due to be mentioned.

Slater was charged in April with domestic violence-related common assault and stalking or intimidating with intent to cause fear of harm.

He also faces charges of breaching an apprehended violence order and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend, stemming from his alleged calling of a 53-year-old woman and subsequent arrest on September 28.

As per bail conditions for that matter, Slater cannot leave a private mental health hospital in the beachside suburb of Bronte.

He also cannot use a phone for any reason except to contact specific people including his sister. Any use must be supervised by staff of the mental health hospital.

A local court in April dismissed domestic violence charges against him and discharged him into the care of a doctor on the condition he completes a year-long treatment plan.

His lawyer had earlier raised Slater’s alcohol abuse and mental health concerns in answer to the cricketer contacting his ex-partner 84 times in one night, in breach of a restraining order.

Slater played in 74 Tests for Australia, scoring 5312 runs at an average of 42.83 after making his debut during the 1993 Ashes tour of England.

He also played 42 one-day internationals before retiring from major cricket in 2004 and embarking on a successful commentary career with Nine and Seven networks.

Seven dropped him ahead of last summer’s cricket season, citing budgetary pressures.

Slater also made headlines in 2021 when criticising the government’s decision to impose a flight ban on all travellers from India in response to escalating COVID-19 infections.

– AAP