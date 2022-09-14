Sydney landmark to honour late Queen

Live

A new public square in Sydney will bear the name of Queen Elizabeth II, in what is likely to be the first of many spaces across the country to be titled after the late monarch.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday announced the square at Hyde Park Barracks on Macquarie Street would be named Queen Elizabeth II Place.

The new square would connect Macquarie Street and The Domain, and will require one of the buildings in the area to be knocked down.

The NSW government will work with the City of Sydney council to put up a monument of the Queen in the square.

“This is a great global city and we need to make the most of it – this plan will do that, but it also is a plan now which commemorates the life of Queen Elizabeth II,” Mr Albanese said.

Mr Perrottet said the square would ensure future generations would know of the Queen’s work during her seven-decade reign.

“We will have this great plaza opened up for the people of NSW to enjoy, to appreciate, but most importantly to remember the service and dedication of Queen Elizabeth to the great people of NSW,” he said.

Mr Albanese will fly out from Sydney on Thursday night to London to attend the Queen’s state funeral next week.

During his visit to Britain, he will meet the King – along with the prime ministers of other Commonwealth nations – at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Albanese will also view the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall and will sign a condolence book at Lancaster House.

He will meet his new British counterpart Liz Truss during his visit.

Mr Albanese may also take advantage of world leaders descending on London for the funeral, flagging a possible meeting with US President Joe Biden and other close allies.

Mr Albanese will travel to Britain alongside 10 “everyday Australians” who will represent the nation at a state funeral for the monarch.

Champion racehorse trainer Chris Waller (who is actually a Kiwi), wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott, Senior Australian of the Year Valmai Dempsey and Young Australian of the Year Trudy Lin are among the representatives.

Recipients of Australia’s highest military honour, the Victoria Cross, will also attend the funeral, including army veteran Ben Roberts-Smith.

Mr Albanese said the decision to invite Victoria Cross recipients such as Mr Roberts-Smith had been made by Buckingham Palace.

Mr Albanese will arrive back in Australia in time for a national day of mourning on September 22 and a parliamentary condolence motion the day after.

Meanwhile, Queensland’s opposition has launched a petition to rename Brisbane’s Cross River Rail project the Elizabeth Line in honour of the late Queen.

-AAP