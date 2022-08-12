Manly support Fainu after guilty verdict

Live

NRL club Manly will continue to offer support to hooker Manase Fainu, who was found guilty of stabbing a youth leader at a church dance in Sydney’s west almost three years ago.

Fainu, now 24, has been subject to the NRL’s No Fault Stand Down policy since October 2019, when he was charged with wounding Faamanu Levi with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Jurors at the District Court took just over two hours to find Fainu guilty on Thursday, but his barrister Margaret Cunneen SC has indicated the verdict will be appealed.

Fainu has not played for the Sea Eagles since the 2019 finals series, but coach Des Hasler and CEO Tony Mestrov reiterated their support for the hooker on Friday.

“As we’ve done throughout this whole process, we’re going to support Manase in any way we can, particularly from a wellbeing point of view,” Mestrov said.

Hasler said the judicial process had been “tough” on Fainu and his family.

“It’s been a three-year process and in that time all the support we’ve been able to give has been much needed,” he said.

“It’s just a shock. It’s three years this has been going on for.

“It hasn’t been easy on him.”

After Fainu’s breakout 2019 season, the Sea Eagles opted not to renew the contract of premiership-winning hooker Apisai Koroisau and instead identified Fainu as their long-term No.9.

Fainu’s inability to play ruined those plans with the Sea Eagles forced to sign Danny Levi to cover the position, before turning to current hooker Lachlan Croker.

Koroisau has since gone on to play career-best football with Penrith, winning a premiership and earning his first State of Origin cap in 2021.

“You call them sliding door moments. That’s just part of the way things transpire,” Hasler said.

Hasler said he could not comment on whether Fainu would play professional rugby league again.

“At the moment, that is still to be determined,” he said.

“Regardless, the Fainu name will still have a very heavy involvement in the club. Until (the court proceedings) are determined, best leave it at that.”

– AAP